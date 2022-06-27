Voters still wishing to cast their ballots in Colorado's primary election on Tuesday must return their completed ballots through a drop box or a voting center in order for them to count, according to state and local elections officials. It is too late to return ballots by mail.

Clerks must receive all ballots by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots postmarked after the deadline will not be counted.

Colorado voters will decide who will earn the Democratic and Republican nominations for the Nov. 8 election in several races.

Gov. Jared Polis is running unopposed in the Democratic primary while Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl seek the Republican nomination for the seat.

In the primary race to represent Congressional District 5, which covers most of El Paso and Teller counties, Republicans Andrew Heaton, Rebecca Keltie and Dave Williams are running against incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn. Lamborn was first elected in 2006. Democrats Michael C Colombe and David Torres seek their party’s nomination.

In El Paso County, a slate of Republican political newcomers is looking to earn the GOP nomination in several races, many of which other established Republican office-holders are also vying for. Some of them are:

Incumbent District 1 County Commissioner Holly Williams will face military wife Lindsay Moore for the Republican nomination. In District 5, U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Winney hopes to gain the nomination over incumbent County Commissioner Cami Bremer.

The Republican primary race to become El Paso County's next top law enforcement official and succeed outgoing Sheriff Bill Elder pits Undersheriff Joe Roybal against former U.S. Border Patrol agent Todd Watkins and The Broadmoor's director of security, Greg Maxwell. Watkins and Maxwell are running on the platform they will be "constitutional sheriffs" if elected.

Clerk and Recorder candidate Peter Lupia, who has proposed sweeping election changes such as a return to hand-counting ballots and doing away with automatic tabulation machines, faces Steve Schleiker for the Republican nomination. Schleiker is currently serving as El Paso County assessor.

Incumbent Dr. Leon Kelly, a forensic pathologist, is up against primary challenger Dr. Rae Ann Weber, a self-proclaimed "freedom doctor," in the race for coroner.

More information on the races and candidates in this year's state and El Paso County Democratic and Republican primaries is available in The Gazette's 2022 primary election voter guide, online at tinyurl.com/2mke973t.

Nine voter service and polling centers were opened in El Paso County for Monday and Tuesday voters, the county Clerk and Recorder's Office said. Voters can use any voter service and polling center in the county.

El Paso County voters can also drop off their ballots in one of 39 secure 24-hour drop boxes across the county through 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For a full list of El Paso County ballot drop box and voter service and polling center locations and operating hours, visit epcvotes.com and click on the "2022 Elections" tab.

In Teller County, three secure 24-hour drop boxes are open through 7 p.m. Tuesday: at the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s motor vehicle office, 800 Research Drive, Suite 200, Woodland Park; the Teller County Courthouse, 101 W. Bennett Ave., in Cripple Creek; and the Divide Marketplace/Venture Foods, 11115 U.S. 24, Divide.

Teller voters can vote in person or drop off their ballots at the Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave. Location hours are Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The voter service and polling center will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in Cripple Creek was opened to voters Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters may receive replacement ballots and submit their ballots at this location via drop box only.

For a full list of ballot drop box and voter service and polling center locations and operating hours in Teller County, visit co.teller.co.us/CR/default.aspx and click on the "Primary Election June 28, 2022 Information" link.

Slightly more than 18% of the state’s 3.7 million active, registered voters have returned their ballots as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, state election officials said.

County clerks had received 687,880 ballots, according to figures released by the Secretary of State’s Office Monday.

In El Paso County, 26,370 ballots were cast by Democrats and 49,490 were cast by Republicans, according to the data. This includes ballots cast by registered Democrats and Republicans, as well as unaffiliated voters participating in both primaries. Another 5,347 ballots had been received in both primaries but were waiting to be processed Monday.

In Teller County, Democrats had cast 1,044 ballots and Republicans had cast 2,310. Another 411 were waiting to be processed.