Victor residents will likely have a new mayor, voters appeared to decide on Tuesday.

Brandon Gray, a local business owner with a real estate and auction company appeared to defeat incumbent Mayor Bruce Davis, a veteran, according to preliminary results.

Gray said before the election he would prioritize a review of Victor's municipal code and an upgrade of the town's water treatment plant. Victor residents have a wide range of views, and he was looking forward to representing them.

"We're excited," he said. "We're very excited."

Gray won 116 votes to Davis' 52 in preliminary results.

Write-in candidate Clark R. Eastin claimed the uncontested opening for town clerk and treasurer, while Connie Dodrill claimed the uncontested Ward 2 city council seat.

Dodrill grew up in Victor and graduated from high school in Cripple Creek, and she has run the city's parks department for 27 years, a role she plans to continue in.

"I'd like to bridge Cripple Creek and Victor together and tap into all the resources I'm aware of," she said.

She said she didn't consider running for the open council seat until shortly before the deadline to file paperwork, after she was encouraged by a friend to run.

"I'm not a prepared politician. I'm a worker bee," she said.

Efforts to contact Eastin, the new town clerk and treasurer, were not successful.

Returning councilman Byron "Buck" Hakes was uncontested in retaining his Ward 1 seat.

Cripple Creek results

In Cripple Creek, incumbent council member Melissa Trenary defended her seat against local businessman Lester Batson in the race for Ward 5.

Before being elected to the council in 2017, Trenary, who has lived in the town for over 25 years, served on the Historic Preservation Commission and covered city council for a Teller County newspaper.

She is employed full-time in the maintenance department of the Double Eagle Hotel and Casino.

Before the election, she said she would prioritize making housing more affordable. "I also want to keep pushing for more ‘family friendly’ activities and businesses," she said.

Mark Green, 69, claimed the unopposed Ward 4 seat. Last month, he said he will bring his experience in community service and as a businessman to the seat formerly held by Meghan Rozell.

After careers in the Army, real estate and the commercial tire industry, Green retired to pursue photography and open his own studio. He is secretary of the Teller Rifle Group and vice-president of the Two-Mile High Club, a donation-funded group that cares for and supports the (seasonally) free-ranging Cripple Creek donkeys.

2021 El Paso, Teller and Fremont County Election Races

Candidate Votes Percentage
(Early, unofficial results)
CITY OF FOUNTAIN
Mayor (four-year term)
Sharon Thompson 1,422 54.13%
Detra Duncan 1,205 45.87%
Council member - At-large
Four-year term (vote for one)
Frederick Hinton 2,168 100%
Council member - Ward 1
Four-year term (vote for one)
Christopher Curl 349 44.69%
Gordon Rick 432 55.31%
Council member - Ward 3
Four-year term (vote for one)
Cory Applegate 497 68.93%
Marcia Gieck 224 31.07%
CITY OF MANITOU SPRINGS
Mayor (two-year term)
Alan Delwiche 435 34.44%
John Graham 828 65.56%
City Council - Ward 1
Four-year term (vote for one)
Natalie Johnson 309 100%
City Council - Ward 2
Four-year term (vote for one)
Nancy Fortuin 368 100%
City Council - Ward 3
Four-year term (vote for one)
Michelle Whetherhult 238 61.50%
Bob Todd 149 38.50%
SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Harrison District 2
Four-year term (3)
Janice Frazier 2,168 22.82%
Kesha Lewis 1,475 15.53%
Kimieko Lei Otamura 1,235 13.00%
Joyce Salazar 2,307 24.28%
Michelle Wills-Hill 2,315 24.37%
Colorado Springs District 11
Two-year term (1)
Al Loma 16,417 52.14%
Shawn Gullixson 15,068 47,86%
Four-year term (3)
Sandra Bankes 16,277 20.36%
John Gustafson 8,897 11.13%
Rebecca Acevedo Kenderline 4,208 5.26%
Lauren Nelson 15,818 19.78%
Julie Ott 12,052 15.07%
Chris Wallis 11,857 14.83%
Jennifer Williamson 10,845 13.56%
District 49
D-1, four-year term (1)
Dave Cruson 769 31.65%
Fadil Lee 261 10.74%
Jamilynn D'Avola 1,400 57.61%
D-4, two-year term (1)
Ivy Liu 1,337 64.19%
Tammy Harold 746 35.81%
D-4, four-year term (1)
Lori Thompson 1,104 58.94%
Elmer Harris 605 32.30%
Justin Jakovac 164 8.76%
Academy District 20
(vote for three)
Tiana Clark 6,253 3.49%
Brian Coram 6,174 10.18%
Nathan Johnson 3,174 5.23%
Nicole Konz 11,103 18.31%
Tom LaValley 10,858 17.90%
Jackie Lesh 6,533 10.77%
Lindsay Moore 2,632 4.34%
Michael Riffle 1,549 2.55%
Aaron Salt 10,253 16.91%
Jason Silva 2,118 3.49%
Widefield District 3
(vote for three)
Susan Waller-Graham 1,892 17.14%
David Dock 2,089 18.92%
Gregory Fisher 1,984 17.97%
Dolly Handel 1,591 14.41%
Brenda Miller
Marie Dale Peterson-Henderson 1,245 11.28%
Yevgeniya Tsyganok
Donna Walsh 2,238 20.27%
Cheyenne Mountain District 12
(vote for two)
Mark Alanis 849 7.75%
Randy Case 3,415 31.18%
Mary Louise Fiddler 1,433 13.08%
Lynne Stadjuhar Platt 757 6.91%
Nissa Steinhour 2,906 26.53%
Rae Ann Weber 1,594 14.55%
Fountain-Fort Carson District 8
Four-year term (2)
Kenneth Coffee Jr. 1,034 34.89%
Shirley Martinez 1,002 33.81%
Michelle Massaro 928 31.31%
Two-year term (1)
Rose Terrell 1,873 100%
Manitou Springs District 14
Four-year term (2)
Christina Vidovich 1,278 47.07%
Natalie Johnson 1,437 52.93%
Ellicott District 22
Four-year term (1)
Matt Amendt 418 49.70%
Mike Ferguson 423 50.30%
Hanover District 28
Four-year term (2)
James Robert Bolish 33 10.86%
Matthew John Grove 43 14.14%
Thomas Joseph Lippert 133 43.75%
Edward Albert Sweazy 95 31.25%
Woodland Park District RE-2
District B
Aaron Helstrom 24 .42%
David Rusterholtz 3,328 58.22%
Amy Wolin 2,364 41.36%
District C
David Illingsworth II 3,077 54.81%
Misty Leafers 2,537 45.19%
District D
Gary Brovetto 2,858 50.30%
Paula Levy 2,824 49.70%
District E
Suzanne Patterson 3,412 60.65%
Dale Suiter 2,214 39.35%
Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1
Fremont RE-2
Four-year term (2)
Andrew Dalton 23 24.21%
Karleigh Purcell 19 20.00%
David Wood 28 29.47%
Andy Franklin 25 26.32%
Big Sandy District 100J
Director
Four-year term (2)
Chad Maranville 56 41.79%
Daniel Brown 21 15.67%
Greg Mitchell 57 42.54%
Joint School District 28
Four-year term (3)
Kelli Markus 413 32.47%
Julie Mannering 462 36.32%
Buffi Cavanagh 397 31.21%
Monument Home Rule
Charter Commission (9)
Jennifer Coopman 669 11.41%
Matt Brunk 702 11.98%
Brandy Turner 689 11.03%
Sana Abbott 658 10.54%
Ashley Watt 674 10.79%
Janet Ladowski 654 10.47%
Shannon Clark 679 10.87%
Steve King 749 12.00%
Joel Lusby 680 10.89%

Election 2021 Results | State and Local Measures | El Paso and Teller Counties

Measure Yes No
(Early, unofficial results)
Colorado - Amendment 78 58,728 / 50.99% 56,456 / 49.01%
Colorado - Proposition 119 52,928 / 45.47% 63,464 / 54.53%
Colorado - Proposition 120 55.394 / 47.93% 60,187 / 52.07%
Colorado Springs - 1A 52,580 / 45.44% 63,136 / 54.56%
Colorado Springs - 2C 35,933 / 46.40% 41,502 / 53.60%
Colorado Springs - 2D 44,660 / 57.77% 32,648 / 42,23%
School District 49 - 4A 3,872 / 25.35% 11,403 / 74.65%
Colorado Springs School District 11 - 4B 18,874 / 49.31% 19,402 / 50.69%
Manitou Springs School District 14 - 4C 1,076 / 42.36% 1,464 / 57.64%
Harrison School District 2 - 4D 3,589 / 64.68% 1,960 / 35.32%
Peyton 23-JT - 5A 556 / 61.57% 347 / 38.43%
Monument - 2E 1,136 / 58.74% 798 / 41.26%
Monument - 2F 1,225 / 62.53% 734 / 37.47%
Monument - 2G 1,087 / 58.38% 775 / 41.62%
Ramah - 2A 20 / 50% 20 / 50%
Calhan - 2B 78 / 60.47% 51 / 39.53%
Security Fire Protection District - 6A 3,547 / 62.35% 2,142 / 37.65%
Briargate General Improvement - 6B 3,876 / 65.72% 2,022 / 34.28%
