Victor residents will have a new mayor, voters decided on Tuesday.
Brandon Gray, a local business owner with a real estate and auction company defeated incumbent Mayor Bruce Davis, a veteran.
Gray said before the election he would prioritize a review of Victor's municipal code and an upgrade of the town's water treatment plant. Victor residents have a wide range of views, and he was looking forward to representing them.
"We're excited," he said. "We're very excited."
Gray won 116 votes to Davis' 52 in preliminary results.
Write-in candidate Clark R. Eastin claimed the uncontested opening for town clerk and treasurer, while Connie Dodrill claimed the uncontested Ward 2 city council seat.
Dodrill grew up in Victor and graduated from high school in Cripple Creek, and she has run the city's parks department for 27 years, a role she plans to continue in.
"I'd like to bridge Cripple Creek and Victor together and tap into all the resources I'm aware of," she said.
She said she didn't consider running for the open council seat until shortly before the deadline to file paperwork, after she was encouraged by a friend to run.
"I'm not a prepared politician. I'm a worker bee," she said.
Efforts to contact Eastin, the new town clerk and treasurer, were not successful.
Returning councilman Byron "Buck" Hakes was uncontested in retaining his Ward 1 seat.
Cripple Creek results
In Cripple Creek, incumbent council member Melissa Trenary defended her seat against local businessman Lester Batson in the race for Ward 5.
Before being elected to the council in 2017, Trenary, who has lived in the town for over 25 years, served on the Historic Preservation Commission and covered city council for a Teller County newspaper.
She is employed full-time in the maintenance department of the Double Eagle Hotel and Casino.
Before the election, she said she would prioritize making housing more affordable. "I also want to keep pushing for more ‘family friendly’ activities and businesses," she said.
Mark Green, 69, claimed the unopposed Ward 4 seat. Last month, he said he will bring his experience in community service and as a businessman to the seat formerly held by Meghan Rozell.
After careers in the Army, real estate and the commercial tire industry, Green retired to pursue photography and open his own studio. He is secretary of the Teller Rifle Group and vice-president of the Two-Mile High Club, a donation-funded group that cares for and supports the (seasonally) free-ranging Cripple Creek donkeys.