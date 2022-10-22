Wayne Williams is a Colorado Springs Republican through and through. He attended Brigham Young University and the University of Virginia law school before moving to the Springs in 1992. He’s served as an El Paso County commissioner in the state’s most conservative county, then as Colorado secretary of state and is the at-large representative on the City Council. He’s now running for mayor of the Springs.
Phil Weiser is Colorado’s prototypical Democrat. Before becoming attorney general for the state, he served on President Barack Obama’s National Economic Council and in President Bill Clinton’s Department of Justice. He also clerked for liberal Justices Byron White and Ruth Bader Ginsburg and is the son and grandson of Holocaust survivors.
Yet these two political opposites agree wholeheartedly on this: We need to do more, much more, to fix our broken politics.
Together, they have formed a partnership to launch something called the Unify Challenge for Colorado to promote respectful engagement and listening and learning with the goal of advancing collaborative problem-solving.
Unify Challenge spurs frank one-on-one, face-to-face online conversations between Coloradans who might vote or think differently. It’s an experiment in healing our country.
It’s part of the national Ginsburg-Scalia Initiative of the Attorney General Alliance.
Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Anthony Scalia also were polar opposites who were nonetheless great friends, often socializing together, bantering happily about their differences over long sunny lunches in Washington, D.C., and even riding elephants together in India.
“Like Lincoln’s Team of Rivals, hearing and understanding different views and perspectives from our fellow Coloradans — particularly those with whom we may disagree — will allow us to work together to make better decisions and achieve a stronger and more civil society,” Williams said of the Unify campaign.
Weiser might not agree with Williams on much, but this he does agree on: “This program will engage Coloradans from a wide diversity of perspectives, geographies, and backgrounds and will provide a chance for participants to burst out of their ‘bubbles,’ come together to have authentic, meaningful conversations, and brainstorm solutions to some of our state’s biggest challenges,” Weiser said.
If Weiser and Williams and Ginsburg and Scalia can do it, why can’t the rest of us?
A video I watched on The Colorado Unify Challenge paired up four Coloradans to test the theory that more unites us than divides us.
Ryan Saunders, a Republican who works in private equity in Denver, was paired with Marcus Weaver, deputy director of the Community Outreach Center in Denver that works with homeless folks. Weaver is a self-described “strong Democrat.”
Suzanne Spiegel, an acupuncturist in Boulder County, was paired with Wendy Buxton-Andrade, a Prowers County commissioner who was born and raised in the small town of Lamar. Spiegel has always voted Democrat; Buxton-Andrade, Republican.
These odd couples answered 12 survey questions about America and then discussed their answers and their positions together.
Watching video of these encounters, it’s clear when these pairs of rivals start out, they are wary of each other and disagree sharply on U.S. policies.
But then something interesting begins to happen.
The longer they talk and get to know each other, the more they let their guards down and get more interested in one another’s point of view and experience. “OK. We’re bros now,” Weaver says to Saunders after about the sixth or seventh topic discussion. “I don’t have to sugarcoat it now,” chimes in Saunders.
They start actively seeking common ground and find that they, um, actually like each other. Even though they don’t agree on many specific policies, they begin to find that they agree on the big goals.
And I’m talking about agreement on big, contentious stuff, like affordable housing, climate change, firearms access, support for police, access to mental health care, even how history should be taught. They don’t agree on how to get there, but they agree that getting there is a must.
In a candid moment, Weaver reveals to Saunders that he had been shot during the Aurora theater shooting, and though Saunders is a strong proponent of the right to bear arms, they both agreed that the country needs to do far more to prevent school shootings. They found they were both outraged that nothing much has been done. They strongly, strongly agreed that people don’t need military-grade semi-automatic guns.
“If you only have people who agree, you don’t really get anywhere, do you?” Saunders says near the end of their encounter. “You know, you go until you fall off a cliff. You need someone saying ‘Hey, there’s a cliff coming up.’ But respect in that disagreement is what matters,” he said respectfully to Weaver. “And that’s what I don’t see happening today is respect.”
“It’s got to be all our voices. It can’t be one or two,” adds Weaver.
When they finish, they end up with a bond that transcends their differences. In fact, the differences actually seem to make the bond stronger, like resin and accelerator of a two-part glue.
“I’ll track you down and maybe you can help me get involved in some good causes,” Saunders says to Weaver.
Asked what he thought of the experience afterward, Weaver was, in a word, rhapsodic. “The music, the notes that we were creating from some of the topics we were talking about just made it feel like it was a symphony because it was awesome. We just kept flowing.”
A symphony needs its timpani drums just as much as its piccolos, come to think of it.
“I think that every person who is in office should actually have to take this challenge,” concluded Commissioner Buxton-Andrade at the end of her dialogue with Spiegel.
Now there’s a thought. As this campaign season heats up, wouldn’t it be something if we voters demanded the winners take the Unify Challenge? What if we refused to vote for a candidate until that candidate pledged to work with their ideological opposites to replace political dogfighting and name-calling with problem solving?
Weiser and Williams plan to use the challenge as a basis for a civic education toolkit for schools in the years to come.
“What if more of us were able to pop our bubbles?” asks Gilkah Argueta, the narrator of the Unify video. “Not change what we believe but change how we interact with each other. Not compromise on what matters to us, but be willing to really listen to other perspectives.”
The challenge reminded me that this experiment we call American democracy is a process, not an outcome. Our founders built a machine that only works when oiled by dialogue and deliberation. If we have lost our ability to reconcile our differences, we have lost the very essence of our country.
Saunders said it best at the end of his astonishing, exhilarating dialogue with Weaver: “At the end of the day, we’re one society. We’re all Americans. I don’t care what you look like. I don’t care who you sleep with. I don’t care who you pray to or who you don’t pray to. That’s what is supposed to be amazing about this country. You should be able to walk down the street as you, 100 percent you, and have the freedom to do that.”
On that note, I dare you, Colorado: Take the challenge.