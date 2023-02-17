A small-business owner poured his own money in to the Colorado Springs mayor's race this week to take the lead with the most cash on hand to spend through the critical campaign push ahead of the April election.

Andrew Dalby, who owns an RV storage business, is in a crowded race with 11 opponents, including several longtime politicians. They are competing to replace Mayor John Suthers, who is term-limited.

Recent campaign filings show Dalby had $399,000 available, with $375,000 coming from a personal loan. It was a huge jump forward from about $23,000 in cash he had on hand previously and put him ahead of some presumed front-runners in fundraising.

Former City Councilwoman and El Paso County Commissioner Sallie Clark is in second place for available cash with $200,000, followed by entrepreneur and former pastor Yemi Mobolade with $194,000 and Councilman Wayne Williams with $185,888 on hand. Longinos Gonzalez Jr., an El Paso County commissioner, rounded out the top five with $143,600 on hand. All the other candidates had less than $5,000 on hand or had not filed a report.

Dalby said his self-funded campaign could set him apart in the race.

"The developers think they can buy influence in this town," he said.

The small-government leader said he would prioritize public safety, public works and public parks if elected. He also said development is needed, but the community needs water and services to grow appropriately.

He declined to share how he planned to get his campaign message out in the coming weeks.

In addition to working in storage, he was the leader of an IT consulting team that worked with large organizations, such as Honda.

Development companies typically weigh into Colorado Springs races, as do political action committees, with unknown donors.

One of the largest single donors in the mayor's race so far is the Colorado Springs Forward Political Action Committee, which donated $250,000 to Williams.

A civic nonprofit in town, also known as Colorado Springs Forward and affiliated with the political committee, faced fines last fall for prohibited donations to El Paso County Commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer.

Suthers also recently gave Williams a boost by endorsing him in taped ads.

Clark has received sizable donations as well, including $10,000 each from development company La Plata Communities and $25,000 from limited partnership Tartan Partners, a fund managed by Corundum Group, an alternative asset management company in Colorado Springs.

La Plata Communities recently proposed annexing 3,200 acres east of Fountain into Colorado Springs. The project was blocked by a new water supply rule, strongly backed by Williams, that was finalized by the Colorado Springs City Council this week.

The Gazette's Breeanna Jent contributed to this story.