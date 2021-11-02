Fountain Councilwoman Sharon Thompson is poised to become the city’s next mayor, early election results showed Tuesday night.

Term-limited Thompson, who was first elected to the Fountain City Council eight years ago, will succeed term-limited Mayor Gabe Ortega in the role, edging out fellow Councilwoman Detra Duncan for the seat. Thompson earned 54% of votes compared to Duncan’s 45.8%, according to early returns.

Thompson is a small business owner and former teacher who, during her campaign, said the relationships she has built with residents, nonprofits and businesses while working on several local boards will help her “identify long-term and short-term problems and solutions” for Fountain.

Thompson has said that as mayor, she will prioritize “sensible growth” while maintaining the city’s “hometown feel.” She also wants to expand Fountain’s recreation programs and improve road infrastructure, as well as broadband access, parks and water.

In the race to represent Fountain’s first ward — a seat held by Thompson — Army veteran Gordon Rick took the lead over competitor and fellow Army veteran Chris Curl, earning 55% of votes while Curl garnered just under 45%, according to early election results.

The city’s first ward includes southern portions of the city.

Rick previously told The Gazette he wants to address the city’s crumbling streets and curbs, and create more recreational opportunities for youths and senior citizens. His experience as the city’s planning commission chairman and as a member of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments’ Community Advisory Committee have prepared him to lead the charge as a councilman, he has said.

Planning commissioner and electrician Cory Applegate defeated opponent Marcia Gieck, an educator at Divine Redeemer Catholic School, Tuesday night in the bid to represent Fountain’s third ward, which includes the northern parts of the city.

Applegate earned almost 69% of the vote, while Gieck had about 31%, according to initial election results Tuesday night.

Gieck is the wife of term-limited Sam Gieck, who currently represents Ward 3, while Applegate is the son of at-large Councilman Richard Applegate.

As councilman, 30-year-old Applegate said he wants to identify funding to address deteriorating road infrastructure, including utilities, as well as maintain funding for vital first response services. Applegate previously said he will work to bring another fire station equipped with an ambulance to the city’s east side to cut down on response times.

Frederick Hinton, who works with veterans and active-duty men and women with traumatic brain injuries, ran unopposed for election to an at-large council position. He earned 2,168 votes, early returns show.

Also an Army veteran, the 50-year-old has said his ability to be “resilient throughout change and appreciate growth on many levels” has best equipped him to lead as a councilman.

Hinton said he wants to ensure Fountain has enough water to sustain current and future residents; improve infrastructure and assess future projects to guarantee they are needed and cost-efficient; make sure the city’s fire and police departments are adequately staffed to best protect residents; and encourage more commercial development to attract more businesses to Fountain.