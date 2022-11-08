Treasurer:
Republican Chuck Broerman, swept election night results with 64.68% of the vote against political newcomer and Democrat Richard Williams, who earned 35.32% of the vote in the race for El Paso County treasurer.
Broerman, El Paso County's clerk and recorder, has held an elected office since 2014.
The role of county treasurer is to collect property taxes and fees and ensure proper distribution.
Broerman's top priorities for the position are to focus on property tax statements being sent out on time in January and overseeing the treasurer's office transition from a 30-plus-year-old computer system to an up-to-date system.
He is also determined to be a "watchdog on local government spending" and finding ways to streamline processes.
Williams aimed to check on auditing of all accounts and investments if elected.
Assessor:
Republican Mark Flutcher pulled ahead of Democrat Renee Reif in a race for El Paso County assessor with 59.48% of the vote, while Reif came in with 40.52% of the vote the night of the election.
Flutcher, a certified general in the appraisal license curriculum, would take on the position in what will be the first change of hands since 2014.
The assessor's job is to appraise and value properties and determine the amount of property taxes an owner must pay each year.
In that role, Flutcher intends to create an outreach program that will help professionals and property owners better understand how ad valorem taxation works and where the money goes.
Flutcher also wants to update to the computer-assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) software within the office and transition to a modern version of a geographic information system (GIS), and a satellite service center.
Reif, whose undergraduate education was at Colorado State University-Pueblo, along with a master's in public administration at Keller Graduate School, hoped to advocate for controlling the property tax liabilities for middle-income property owners and individuals with fixed incomes, among other goals.
Clerk and recorder:
Steve Schleiker led election night results with 59.45% of the vote against Democratic candidate Lisa Wilkes, who garnered 40.55% of the vote, in a race for El Paso County clerk and recorder.
The clerk runs elections, issues marriage licenses, and operates the motor vehicle divisions, among other responsibilities.
Schleiker, who was serving as the county's assessor, lists his top priority as theft and fraud protection for residents' homes, commercial buildings and parcels of land.
He also wants to focus on government efficiency and fiscal responsibility, such as getting reimbursements from the state on active elections for taxpayers.
Wilkes, a former member of the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission, wanted to start assembling the county redistricting members to make sure they represent all of El Paso County.
She also wanted to see more funding for ballot boxes around the community as well as upgrading and optimizing systems for greater efficiency for staff and customers' experience.