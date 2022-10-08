Upcoming election debates, forums

• State Legislative Forum, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 5:30 pm, at the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center,1520 Verde Drive.

The forum will feature Tony Exum (D), Dennis Hisey (R), and Daryl Kuiper (L), candidates for state Senate District 11, along with Rachel Stovall (R) and Regina English (D), candidates for state House District 17.

Free and open to the public; sponsored by Pikes Peak United Way.

Topics will include mental health, education, housing, homelessness and the increase in crime in Colorado Springs.

• Hybrid ballot discussion event 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct 15, at the Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., in the Columbine Room. Or register online at LWVPPR.org for a meeting link.

• El Pomar's Forum for Civic Engagement presents a gubernatorial candidates' debate, 6-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, Penrose House Conference Center, 1661 Mesa Ave., in the garden pavilion.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, will debate Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, with KOAA anchor Rob Quirk moderating and The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics Editor Luige del Puerto, and KOAA's Alasyn Zimmerman also will appear as panelists.

Free and open to the public. Register to attend at Forum for Civic Advancement The State Debate (constantcontact.com)

The debate also will be livestreamed at https://thestatedebate.com.