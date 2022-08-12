The board of trustees for the Pikes Peak Library District withdrew the district's intent to participate in the 2022 election, board president Ned Stoll announced Thursday.

In July, the board had approved, by a 4-3 vote, a resolution indicating intent to participate in the 2022 election to ask voters to approve additional funding for library services, resources and spaces. At the time, board member Dora Gonzales said the decision could be reversed if the board determined this year a bad time to ask the voters.

"We heard from the community, listened to feedback, and decided now is not the time to ask voters for additional funding," Stoll said in a news release. "But, we must continue such discussions if we want to do what’s right for our growing community and the Library District into the future."

To that end, Stoll said that the district must address funding challenges. El Paso County has doubled in population since the last voter-approved mill levy increase in 1986, Stoll said.

The board president said trustees and staff listened to more than 1,000 members during July's strategic planning process. The public had two primary concerns: expanding hours at current locations and building new library facilities in areas that need them. Northeast Colorado Springs is an area where the district sees a need for a community space.

The district serves nearly 700,000 residents across 2,070 square miles, according to Stoll.

The library's property taxes were expected to generate about $33.2 million this year, representing most of the district's $38.4 million general fund budget. A large portion of the budget, about 58%, pays for staff including the equivalent of 362 full-time staff members. The library operates 16 library locations and three mobile services, the budget said.