Mitchell LaKind holds a solid lead over James Romanello Tuesday night for mayor of Monument in a race between fellow Monument Trustees.

LaKind led Romanello by a 60% to 40% margin in his bid to replace current Mayor Don Wilson, who ran unopposed for a state House seat in District 20.

LaKind thanked voters and credited them for choosing a candidate who would stand by his principles and the interests of Monument residents and not special interests.

He also took the time to praise Romanello for the race between the two.

"Jim and I met knowing that we were both going to run. We fist bumped we hugged, " LaKind said. "I appreciate the fact that he and I raised above the noise of some of the more contentious issues ... I look forward to having Jim by my side as a member of the board. ... We are friends."

LaKind focused his campaign on adding programs to attract new businesses to the community while retaining the ones they already have "to create and retain local jobs, create a more robust local tax base, and revitalize areas that are in need," LaKind told The Gazette in October.

Romanello told The Gazette that hiring and maintaining staff by paying more competitive wages was a key goal for him if elected.

Monument voters were also on track to approve a question to adopt a finalized home rule charter by nearly a 70% to 30% margin Tuesday. Residents voted to change the town's form of government from a statutory rule last year.

The home-rule charter would give Monument residents more control over local matters such as defining zones, creating election laws and local ordinances, define roads, issue bonds and collect taxes among other governmental duties.

In general, local ordinances take priority over state law though the state may override them in matters in which there is local and statewide interest.

"The charter is going to return power more so to the people," LaKind said. "This is what the citizens want they want accountability of their elected officials."

Additionally, four trustees were elected out of 10 candidates to Monument's seven-member governing body.

Steve King, Sana Abbott and Redmond Ramos were the top three vote getters, garnering 17.64%, 15.68% and 15.22% of the vote respectively. As a result, the three will each serve a four-year term on the Monument Board of Trustees.

Kenneth Kimple was the fourth-highest vote getter with 12.37% of the vote. For finishing fourth, Kimple will be elected to serve a two-year term on the Monument Board of Trustees.

Ramos was the only incumbent to win another term.

Palmer Lake

In Palmer Lake, incumbent Mayor Bill Bass lost to challenger Glant Havenar, with Havenar ganering 60% of just over 1,000 votes cast Tuesday.

Havenar said her No. 1 goal was to repair and restructure the town's water fund, but also had an aim to improve infrastructure like roads and drainage systems.

Bass has served as mayor of Palmer Lake for two years following an election win in 2020. Bass told The Gazette his priorities were to improve infrastructure in the community and make efforts to increase economic development.

Three people — Kevin Dreher, Shana Ball and Dennis Stern — were elected to Palmer Lake's six-person Board of Trustees.

Dreher, Ball and Stern received at least 20% of the vote to win their respective seats, beating out fourth-place Lindsey Zapalac who received 17.83% of the vote. Matt Stephen finished in fifth place and received 13.38%