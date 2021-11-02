Incumbent candidate John Graham won Manitou Springs' mayoral election after he earned almost twice the amount of votes against competitor Alan Delwiche.

Unofficial returns counted Grahams' lead as 65% of the vote compared to Delwiche's more than 34%.

In office since January 2020, Graham's background was marked by experience in newspapers and software engineering. Graham intends to focus on COVID-19 recovery, fire mitigation and transportation, among other issues during his candidacy.

Graham did not respond for immediately for comment on the race's preliminary results.

"The overarching challenge we face is protecting the quality of life for our residents and visitors," Graham told the Gazette prior to the election. "I think the most difficult problem is transportation — traffic, congestion and providing adequate parking."

Alan Delwiche, whose civic engagement included 25 years of experience with the city's planning commission, as well as time spent with the Housing Advisory Board and the Urban Renewal Authority Board in Manitou, hoped to focus on transportation, too, emphasizing the need for a balance between residents' needs with the city's tourism demands.

Delwiche also did not respond immediately for comment on the race's preliminary results.

Tyler Graefe ran as a third write-in candidate, and earned around a dozen write-in votes, according to preliminary election results. Graefe, works in a customer service position at a retail store in Manitou, but he wanted to be sure to preserve the idyllic small-town feel of Manitou.

Michelle Whetherhult proved victorious in a face off against Bob Todd to represent the city's 3rd Ward.

Whetherhult, a sales agent for Comcast, plans to prioritize environmental initiatives, businesses and solving traffic issues.

"I’m just really excited and really excited to Represent Ward 3," Whetherhult said, adding that she is ready to listen to everyone she represents.

Bob Todd, whose background is in financial and organizational consulting, hoped to focus on the city's financial sustainability, governance practices and creating a local ethics commission during his time on the council.

Bob Todd did not respond to comment immediately on the race's preliminary results.

In Ward 1, Natalie Johnson, will fill a seat on council after running unopposed. In Ward 2, incumbent Nancy Fortuin also secured a seat on council after running without any challengers.