The El Paso and Teller county clerks will begin mailing ballots for the Nov. 8 general election in Colorado to active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters this week.

Data from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office as of Oct. 1 show there are 460,855 active registered voters in El Paso County. There are 18,791 active registered voters in Teller County as of Oct. 3, data on the Teller County Elections Department website show.

Voters in next month's general election will decide a slew of congressional, state Legislature and local races. They'll also cast their votes on various state and local ballot initiatives ranging from whether to extend to Gold Star spouses the state's Homestead Exemption, a property tax exemption for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans, to allowing recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, Palmer Lake and Cripple Creek.

The clerk and recorder’s offices in El Paso and Teller counties must receive ballots by 7 p.m. Nov. 8. Ballots postmarked after the deadline will not be counted.

Officials recommend that voters who plan to return their completed ballots by mail to do so on or before Oct. 31. Voters in both counties can return their ballots at drop boxes through 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

Oct. 31 also is the last day residents can register to vote or update their voter record online at GoVoteColorado.gov and receive a ballot by mail. After that, voters who want to register to vote or wish to return their ballot in person may visit a voter service and polling center in their county through Nov. 8.

Teller County voters who have not received a ballot or need a replacement ballot can pick them up at the Teller County Clerk and Recorder's Office at 101 W. Bennett Ave. in Cripple Creek through Nov. 8.

El Paso County voters who did not receive a ballot or need a replacement ballot can visit an El Paso County voter service and polling center through Nov. 8.

El Paso County voters can drop off their ballots in one of 39 secure 24-hour drop boxes across the county beginning Monday and up until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The voter service and polling center at the El Paso County Clerk's Office at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs, opened Monday.

Five additional locations open Oct. 24 in Colorado Springs: The Kettle Creek Room, No. 108, at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, 4785 Clyde Way; Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.; the southeast clerk's office location, 5650 Industrial Place; the clerk's office location at Fort Carson, 6351 Wetzel Ave., building 1525 (use Gate 1); and the clerk's north branch, 8830 N. Union Blvd.

Between Nov. 4 and 7, an additional 31 voter service and polling centers will open across the county.

For a full list of El Paso County ballot drop box and voter service and polling center locations and operating hours, visit epcvotes.com and click on the "2022 Elections" tab.

In Teller County, three secure 24-hour drop boxes opened Monday and will remain open through 7 p.m. Nov. 8: at the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s branch office, 800 Research Drive, Suite 200, Woodland Park; the Teller County Courthouse, 101 W. Bennett Ave., in Cripple Creek; and the Divide Marketplace/Venture Foods, 11115 U.S. 24, Divide.

Teller voters can vote in person or drop off their ballots beginning Oct. 24 at the Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave. Location hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 through Nov. 7. The voter service and polling center will be open Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon and will close Nov. 6. On Nov. 8, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Two additional voter service and polling centers will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day only, at the Centennial Building, 112 N. A St. in Cripple Creek, and the Florissant Library, 334 Circle Drive in Florissant.

The Teller County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Cripple Creek will be open Mondays through Fridays beginning Oct. 24 through Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For a full list of ballot drop box and voter service and polling center locations and operating hours in Teller County, visit co.teller.co.us/CR/default.aspx and click on the "General Election Nov. 8, 2022 Information" link.

Voters can also opt into a statewide ballot tracking service called BallotTrax to get notifications by email or text message that their ballots have been received and recorded. To enroll, visit colorado.ballottrax.net/voter.

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman has said the county also contacts voters whose signatures cannot be verified, either because they did not sign their ballot envelope or the signature is not readable. Voters can cure signature discrepancies by paper, email or online.

El Paso County voters with questions about the election may call 719-575-8683, email elections@elpasoco.com or visit epcvotes.com.

Teller County voters with questions may call 719-689-2951, email elections@co.teller.co.us or visit the Teller County Clerk and Recorder's website, co.teller.co.us/CR/default.aspx.