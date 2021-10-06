Ballots for the Nov. 2 coordinated election will be mailed to voters in El Paso and Teller counties beginning Friday, elections officials said this week.

About 450,000 ballots are ready to go out to active registered El Paso County voters on Friday, Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said. Teller County officials will mail about 19,600 ballots to voters next week, Chief Deputy Clerk Stephanie Kees said.

The Clerk and Recorder’s Office must receive ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. Postmarked ballots received after the deadline will not be counted. Elections officials recommend voters return their completed ballots by mail on or before Oct. 25.

Oct. 25 is also the last day residents can register to vote or update their voter record online at GoVoteColorado.gov and receive a ballot by mail. After that, those who have not received a ballot, need a replacement ballot, want to register to vote or wish to return their ballot in person may visit a voter service and polling center in their county through Nov. 2.

Broerman told El Paso County commissioners this week he expects between 34% and 38% voter turnout this election, similar to turnout in the 2015, 2017 and 2019 elections. His office is prepared to receive voted ballots from 45% — or about 225,000 — of voters, he said.

In Teller County, three secure 24-hour drop boxes will open Oct. 18 through 7 p.m. Nov. 2: at the Clerk and Recorder’s motor vehicle office, 800 Research Drive, Suite 200, Woodland Park; at the Teller County Courthouse, 1010 W. Bennett Ave., in Cripple Creek; and at the Divide Marketplace/Venture Foods, 11115 U.S. 24, Divide.

Teller County voters can vote in person beginning Oct. 25 at the Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave. Location hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 through Nov. 1. The voter service and polling center will open Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon and will close Oct. 31. On Nov. 2, it will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

El Paso County voters can drop their ballots off in one of 38 secure 24-hour drop boxes across the county beginning Friday and up until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The voter service and polling center at the El Paso County Clerk's Office at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs, opens Monday.

Five additional locations open Oct. 25 in Colorado Springs: at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs' Kettle Creek Room No. 108, 4785 Clyde Way; Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.; the southeast clerk's office location, 5650 Industrial Place; the clerk's office location at Fort Carson, 6351 Wetzel Ave., building 1525 (use Gate 1); and the clerk's north branch, 8830 N. Union Blvd.

On Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, five more voter service and polling centers open: at the Fountain Library, 230 S. Main St., Fountain; Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs; PPCC's Rampart Range campus, 2070 InterQuest Parkway, Colorado Springs; Monument Town Hall, 645 Beacon Lite Road, Monument; and Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District's westside community center, 11720 Woodmen Hills Drive, Falcon.

For a full list of ballot drop box and voter service and polling center locations and operating hours, visit epcvotes.com and click on the "2021 Coordinated Election" tab.

Voters should receive their ballots by Oct. 18, Kees said.

Broerman also said voters can opt into a statewide ballot tracking service known as BallotTrax, which notifies voters by email or text message that their ballots have been received and recorded. To enroll, visit colorado.ballottrax.net/voter.

El Paso County also contacts voters whose signatures cannot be verified, either because they did not sign their ballot envelope or the signature is not readable, Broerman said. Voters can cure signature discrepancies by paper, email or online, he said.

El Paso County voters with questions about the election may call 719-575-8683, email elections@elpasoco.com or visit epcvotes.com.

Teller County voters with questions may call 719-686-8036 or visit the Teller County Clerk and Recorder's website, co.teller.co.us/CR/default.aspx.