Making sure they knew their vote was going to be counted is the main reason El Paso County voters waited until the last day to deliver their ballots or vote in person, some said.

For others, Tuesday was simply the most convenient time to return their ballots at a drop box or voter service and polling center.

“The last couple of years there has been a lot of fraud, so I decided to vote on voting day,” said Epifanio Maestas. He cast his ballot in-person at The Barn Community Center near Monument, in an unincorporated area of El Paso County.

He said he always votes in person.

“I know it can’t be misconstrued any which way,” Maestas said.

The voting service and polling center is among the 39 operating countywide for Tuesday’s midterm election.

There are 22 versions of the El Paso County ballot, with various offices and seats to be determined, and municipal and state issues for voters to decide.

As of Tuesday morning, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office had fielded about 194,000 ballots cast, with nearly as many unaffiliated voters as Republicans.

The count from Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman stood at 73,362 Republicans, 72,118 unaffiliated voters and 42,621 Democrats, with other parties added in.

The election office is expecting a busy day, with ballots returned this year lagging behind other midterm elections, Broerman said. That could delay results being tabulated, he added.

Ballots and in-person voting runs until 7 p.m. Tuesday. People in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, officials said.

Lines were not common Tuesday morning, with minimal wait times. There was a steady pace that was busier than Monday, some site coordinators said.

Early evening voters were a different story, however, when a surge of voters hit polling stations from 4 to 6 p.m. Lines at Centennial Hall on South Cascade were moving about one step every 10 minutes, according to voter Justin Siegel. People were still finishing up at the location even after polls closed.

Siegel, who usually votes by mail, said a mix-up sent his ballot to a former address. Other election night voters said similar ballot issues are to blame for their last-minute voting, which they otherwise would not have preferred.

“I had a ballot come in the mail, and my cat knocked over a glass of wine on it,” said voter Suzanne Miekisz. “It is what it is. It’s important.”

The community center just outside of Monument city limits had received nearly five times the number of ballots by midmorning Tuesday compared with all of Monday’s count, said Jim Hackworth, site coordinator.

“We’re processing within a few minutes,” he said. “People feel comfortable about having their ballots processed in person.”

Many checks and balances are in place, he said, with all three elements of the ballot, a top tab and the voter’s signature on the back checked by hand and verified against information in the system before being delivered by two people in a sealed box to the county clerk and recorder’s headquarters. Ballots are then checked and validated again, and that information is cross-checked for accurate counting at the local sites.

Broerman said he stands by the security of the system, but still, some voters say they question the process.

“I don’t trust the ballot thing at all,” said one Manitou Springs resident who returned her ballot to a drop box Tuesday.

She’s hoping for political change in Washington, D.C. and in Colorado, citing the need for an improved economy with decreased inflation and reduced crime.

“It’ a shame people have to decide between their medication and food,” she said. “Our country is in shambles.”

Laura Malone, site coordinator in Manitou Springs, was upbeat Tuesday, stating that being an election judge is fun.

It's working with 18-year-olds and new United States citizens that make the temporary job fun, she said.

“The 18-year-olds are so excited because it’s their first time voting,” Malone said.

The activity also is special for new citizens, she said. “It always means something to them.”

Another "first" in the five years Malone has been working the local elections happened Tuesday.

“We got a ‘The dog ate my ballot’ story today,” she said.

The situation is simpler to fix than homework. As soon as a replacement ballot is issued, the old ballot is immediately nullified in the system, she said.

As the practice since 2013, ballots are mailed to registered voters in Colorado several weeks ahead of an election.

Manitou Springs resident Alexander Riegelmann was out of town and didn't have a chance to return his ballot until Tuesday.

“The fact that the ballot box is near where I live means I never feel pressured,” he said.

Riegelmann likes studying the candidates and proposals and thinks some county offices, like the surveyor and coroner, should not be publicly elected because it’s antiquated to do so.

He’s proud that Colorado is considering providing free healthy lunches to all school children.

“I like to vote on things like that,” he said. “I’m happy with Colorado politically and think Gov. (Jared) Polis is a great governor for Colorado.”

For Monument resident Kaylee Olson, Tuesday was easier than any other day to drop off her completed ballot.

“I feel the need to be heard,” she said after hand-delivering it inside a voting center. “It’s my right.”