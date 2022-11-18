El Paso County election officials will conduct an audit of the Nov. 8 General Election on Saturday, the Clerk and Recorder's Office announced.

During the statewide post-election risk limiting audit, officials will "compare a sample of paper ballots against digital tallies to verify results were tabulated correctly," a county news release states. "Due to the high level of statistical probability, this audit confirms election results have not been manipulated and reassures a level of confidence in testing for election results."

As required by Colorado law, the Secretary of State's Office has selected a countywide and statewide race for the audit.

El Paso County election officials and an appointed bipartisan audit board will focus on the races for U.S. senator, Colorado governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, the state Board of Education member-at-large and a Colorado Springs ballot issue that would have established a structure for taxing marijuana sales if residents had authorized the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits.

The Audit Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the elections department inside the Citizens Service Center at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.

Residents may observe the audit process from the windows in the hallway outside of the county elections division, the release states.