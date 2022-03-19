Numerous political newcomers earned a place on the Republican June primary ballot Saturday during contentious assemblies at Vista Ridge High School, where a loud and passionate crowd made their disgust for current election processes and COVID-19 era lockdown policies clear.
The assemblies run by the Republican Party offer candidates a path to the ballot that can be cheaper and more accessible than petitioning, and the votes offered a fresh crop of Republicans a chance at office in numerous county and state house seats.
In the El Paso County sheriff's race, the field narrowed to three Republican candidates: Todd Watkins, Greg Maxwell and Joe Roybal, who is petitioning on. They are competing to replace Sheriff Bill Elder, who is term-limited. The victor will take over an office with a major staff shortage in a community with growing demands.
Former border patrol agent Todd Watkins received about 62% of the vote, got the loudest response from the crowd and promised to defend residents against unconstitutional mandates and regulations.
“I pledge my loyalty to your rights,” he said.
He also promised not to surveil the community and send tickets based on camera footage.
The Broadmoor’s Security Director, Maxwell, submitted petitions and achieved a high enough percentage of votes at assembly to make the ballot, Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said. If county candidates submit enough valid petitions they only need 10% of the vote at assembly to compete and Maxwell captured 23% of the vote.
Maxwell promises to be a constitutional sheriff that would stand up to federal overreach. His diverse background in law enforcement and business would also set him apart and allow him to innovate to improve the office and make the community safer, he said.
Steve Noblitt, a lieutenant in the Colorado Springs Police Department, received 14% of the vote after promising to address staffing, burnout and long response times at the Sheriff’s Office. He also said he would deport undocumented people committing crimes. He cast himself as a professional rather than a politician. He did not turn in enough valid petitions to advance with only 14% of the vote at assembly.
In the county commission races, Lindsay Moore was unopposed in the assembly and will face incumbent Holly Williams in District 1, the north-central region of the county. Moore promised to remove Dominion voting machines from the clerk's office.
Williams withdrew from the assembly process and will appear on the ballot after submitting a sufficient number of petitions, Broerman said.
In District 2, Dave Winney, a former Secretary of State candidate, will face off against incumbent Cami Bremer. Both garnered more than 30% of the vote at assembly, with Winney winning the majority.
In the clerk and recorder's race, Peter Lupia was the only candidate who went through the county nomination process and so he made the ballot and will face County Assessor Steve Schleiker in the primary. Schleiker submitted petitions.
Lupia promised an enthusiastic crowd he would eliminate Dominion voting machines from the county and return to hand-counting ballots. He also says he intends to advocate to the state for an end to mail-in voting and return to all in-person voting, among other major reforms, he said. Lupia, a businessman, said he will bring trust back in the elections process.
“Outsiders are sometimes the best suited for the job,” he said.
At the state level, many El Paso County seats will see a new face in November election following a few upsets, redistricting and announcements by incumbents not to run for reelection.
El Paso County sheriff's candidate decides to 'step away gracefully,' files for state House seat instead
State Rep. Dave Williams, who is running to replace Rep. Doug Lamborn, said the trend showed voters were unhappy with incumbents generally. Williams shared the results of the House District races.
In House District 14, Rose Pugliese, an attorney who moved to Colorado Springs in late 2020, garnered a majority at assembly. Joe Woyte, a former City Council candidate, also made the ballot. Incumbent Shane Sandridge decided not to run for election.
In House District 15, newcomer Scott Bottoms beat out Vickie Broerman, a former Board of Health member, and Garfield Johnson, a former City Council candidate and businessman.
In House District 16, held by former Colorado Springs City Councilman Andy Pico, City Councilman Dave Donelson beat out Lisa Czelatdko, who also served on the City Council.
In House District 17, Rachel Stovall, a community activist, is unopposed in the Republican race.
In House District 20, a seat held by Tim Geitner, Don Wilson beat out veteran Israel Del Toro and Dan Woog, who represents House District 63. Geitner decided not to run again.
In House District 21, Karl Dent, a former candidate for sheriff, beat out incumbent Mary Bradfield and Juli Henry. Dent, a Fort Carson veteran who started a private security company in Colorado Springs was sentenced to probation in October for felony trespassing.
In House District 22, Ken Degraaf, who promises to roll back government powers, beat out David Stiver, who worked on the Crime Victim Bill of Rights, his website states.