The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office released the final official results of the 2022 primary election Friday, and the process included audits of a higher number of races than usual to augment transparency, officials said in a news release.

Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in the release the election's "successful completion ... is a testament to the strength and integrity of our democratic system."

A bipartisan appointed Canvass Board reviewed the final official results, which are available online through the county election department website, clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com/elections. They include additional ballots from military and overseas voters, as well as ballots that were counted after ID, signature or other issues were resolved, the release said.

Part of the process to complete the election includes a required Risk Limiting Audit of a "standard number of races," Broerman said. "Recognizing the public's interest, however, our office chose to do more. We audited additional races to demonstrate our commitment to enhancing transparency in our elections. The (audit) substantiates the accuracy of our processes."

The Secretary of State's Office implemented the post-election forensic audit in 2017, the clerk said. As part of the process, officials compare a sample of paper ballots against digital tallies to verify results were tabulated correctly. Required by Colorado law, the Secretary of State's Office coordinates the Risk Limiting Audit "and provides strong statistical evidence that the election outcome is consistent with what was counted," the release states.

The Secretary of State's Office must select a countywide and a statewide race for the audit. This year, audited races assigned from the secretary of state were the Democratic primary race to represent U.S. Congressional District 5; the Republican primary races for El Paso County clerk and recorder, treasurer and sheriff; and the Republican primary race for U.S. senator.

The county received approval from the secretary of state to allow the Elections Division and its appointed Audit Board to audit the following additional races, the release said: The Republican primary races for El Paso County commissioner in districts 1 and 5, and the Republican primary races for county coroner and House District 21.