The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office has released the final official results of the Nov. 8 general election.

An appointed bipartisan canvass board reviewed the results, which residents can view online on the Election Night Reporting site through the secretary of state's website, election officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Additional ballots from military and overseas voters as well as ballots counted after identification, signature "or other issues were properly resolved" are included in the final official returns, officials said.

"Any election depends on the diligent efforts, professionalism, long hours and determination of myriad citizens whose contribution in various capacities makes it a success," Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in the release. "I am tremendously proud of the individuals who accomplished this in an environment of heightened citizen political activism."

Broerman added that El Paso County voters who embraced "their democratic right to vote ... demonstrated their commitment to help set a course of governance for their city, county, state and country."

Ahead of releasing the official tally of votes, the clerk's office also completed and passed a statewide post-election audit that allows officials to compare a sample of paper ballots against digital tallies to verify that results were tabulated correctly.

The state-required audit is "coordinated by the Secretary of State’s Office and provides strong statistical evidence that the election outcome is consistent with what was counted," the release states.

Election rules for the audit require the Secretary of State's Office to select a countywide and statewide race.

This year, El Paso County election officials and the appointed bipartisan audit board focused on the races for U.S. senator, Colorado governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, the state Board of Education member at-large and a Colorado Springs ballot issue that would have established a structure for taxing marijuana sales if residents had authorized the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits.