Republican incumbent Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs was on his way to another term representing Colorado's 5th congressional district, according to unofficial voting results Tuesday night.

Lamborn, who first assumed the office in 2007, had garnered 55.7% of the vote compared to Democratic challenger David Torres' 41.2%, Libertarian Brian Flanagan's 2.2% and American Constitution candidate Christopher Mitchell's 1%, unofficial voting results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office showed.

On his campaign website, Lamborn described himself as "a strong voice for the conservative values of his district," saying he will advocate for the free market and "has never voted for a tax increase."

Lamborn has also said he will defend the Second Amendment as well as religious freedom, supports the military, wants to use American energy to create jobs and lower energy bills and cut government spending.

"I will continue to fight for conservative, constitutional and traditional values," Lamborn wrote on his campaign website. "I will work hard for the people of the 5th congressional district, for our men and women in uniform, and for a bright and prosperous future for America."