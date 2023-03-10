Concerned about a possible conflict of interest, a resident group in Colorado Springs is calling for an independent investigation into a complaint it filed with the city this week alleging mayoral candidate Wayne Williams may have violated a city campaign code.

In its complaint filed Wednesday, the group, called Integrity Matters, claims Williams violated city code by partially depicting Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel, equipment and facilities in 6-second, 15-second and 30-second versions of a campaign ad he is airing on Facebook.

In an email sent Friday morning to City Attorney Wynetta Massey, the group said it requested a third party examine the matter because it believes Massey's office is overseeing the investigation being conducted by City Clerk Sarah Johnson. Both Massey and Johnson report to Mayor John Suthers, who has endorsed Williams in his run for mayor.

"We are concerned that you are being placed in an awkward position as you report to Mayor Suthers, who has publicly endorsed Wayne Williams ..." the group wrote in the email.

The group called for assistance from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and state Attorney General Phil Weiser in their request.

"This employer-employee dynamic could be creating unfair pressure on Ms. Massey, and we believe an outside independent source should help us swiftly resolve (this) issue to ensure we are having fair, unbiased elections in Colorado Springs and following our own code," the group addressed Griswold and Weiser, who were copied on the email.

It was unclear Friday what specific procedures the city is following to conduct the investigation, and who exactly is overseeing it. It was also unclear what, if any, penalties there could be if the city determines Williams did violate city code. Neither the city attorney's nor clerk's offices immediately responded to The Gazette's requests for clarification.

Colorado Secretary of State spokesman Jack Todd said in an email that because Colorado Springs is a home rule charter city the secretary of state "would have no jurisdiction over a case such as this."

Generally, home rule municipalities have more authority over local matters, such as elections and land use matters.

The state Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to The Gazette's request for more information.

Integrity Matters alleges Williams' ad "unethically ties his campaign to city resources, and gives the appearance (the Colorado Springs Fire Department), which is a city department, is in support of his campaign."

The group said it believed Williams, currently a member of Colorado Springs City Council, violated a section of city code prohibiting the use of "city resources to support or oppose, directly or indirectly, a person running for office, the retention of a person who is the subject of a recall election, or an election issue."

On Thursday, Williams denied the claim and called it "absurd," adding there is no official city position.

Alongside Suthers' endorsement, the Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 5, is also backing Williams' mayoral campaign. Williams said Wednesday the association is supporting him "in their individual capacity as a union, not as city employees."