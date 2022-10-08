El Paso County Democrats are committed to the long game. They have to be, as it’s been nearly 50 years since one of their own held countywide office.

Still, Democratic Party volunteers see reason for hope. New Democrat voter registrations coupled with younger and more qualified candidates are helping them gain traction, party volunteers said.

"My sense is that the first Democrat that gets elected to a countywide office is going to crack a door open, and once that door is cracked open, you’re going to see a surge," volunteer coordinator Judith Daley said from party headquarters downtown near Bijou and Spruce streets. "That is in part (due to) the changing demographics of the area and in part because our candidates keep getting stronger and more qualified."

For the past three election cycles, the party has fielded candidates in nearly every race, Chairman John Mikos said, which helps add credibility. Recruiting candidates helps build involvement in the party and volunteer engagement, he said.

"We have got just very strong, committed groups of people throughout the county that have felt for a really long time that things are out of balance. We are seeing everybody coalesce around the candidates that we have," he said.

The party's ultimate goal is to get a Democrat elected to the El Paso County Commission for the first time in about five decades, volunteers said between answering phones and printing out candidate lists for voters one recent Wednesday afternoon.

While one Democrat on the Board of County Commissioners might not change the decisions it makes, it will provide oversight and represent a broader portion of the community, they said.

"At this point, large tracts of our population do not have a voice on our (county commission)," Daley said.

In the upcoming November election, two Democrats are vying to replace incumbent Republicans on the dais in county commission Districts 1 and 5. Ryan Lucas, who has worked as a campaign manager, is challenging incumbent Holly Williams to represent the county's District 1, and librarian and self-described "local politico" John Jarrell is campaigning against incumbent Cami Bremer in District 5.

While Democratic Party volunteers are optimistic they can eventually break into the county commission, they're most hopeful about the chances of victory this year for El Paso County sheriff's candidate John Foley, whom they think could be the first to reopen the door to Democratic representation in the county.

A retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, his extensive military service — in part including his work in military intelligence and as an adviser with the Iraqi Army overseeing training and prisoner programs during the Iraq War — make him the "perfect" candidate to work with vulnerable populations in the jail and county courts, they said.

"He would be somebody I trust in that position," party treasurer Lynne Brown said.

Foley faces Republican Undersheriff Joe Roybal, who has served in the Sheriff's Office for 26 years. The race is one former state Rep. Lois Landgraf said voters will turn out to participate in, because it is such high interest and strong candidates encourage that turnout.

Despite news Roybal participated in an event that offered visitors to a shooting range discounts if they signed a petition to put him on the ballot, Jody Richie, his campaign manager, said questions about him have been few and support strong.

"His support base is something you don’t actually see very often," she said.

And while Foley has ticketed himself as a "moderate Democrat," party volunteers think he has wide appeal across party lines, they said.

"He will have appeal — and does have appeal — to unaffiliated voters, a lot of them, and also to more 'liberal' Republicans," Daley said.

With a solid record in countywide races, Republicans are more focused on local state legislative seats.

The power struggle in the Legislature currently dominated by Democrats could also come down to some local key races, particularly Senate District 11, currently held by Democrat Pete Lee. The GOP needs to flip four seats to control the Senate.

Republicans running for the Legislature are focused on addressing rising costs, crime and parents' authority over their children's education, state Sen. Paul Lundeen said.

"Those three messages resonate with the unaffiliated (voters)," he said.

In particular, Lundeen said he is focused on raising money to support Republicans trying to flip competitive seats in the Senate. Democrats currently control the Senate, the House and the governor’s office, and the Senate probably is their best chance for winning back some power.

"That effort is going incredibly well," he said.

Democrats will be mobilized around climate change, the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade, affordable housing and better pay for teachers, party leaders said.

"I think those issues will get Democrats to come to the polls in droves," party volunteer Debbie White said. "And hopefully they'll come and then research all of the Democrats on the ticket."

Democratic state Rep. Tony Exum is facing Republican state Sen. Dennis Hisey in the race for the newly redistricted District 11, and Democrats say they are optimistic about Exum’s chances.

Other competitive races include House District 18, where Republican Shana Black is challenging Democratic incumbent state Rep. Marc Snyder, and House District 17, where political newcomers Regina English, a Democrat, and Rachel Stovall, a Republican, are competing.

Perhaps the most favorable race for Democrats is in House District 16, Daley said, where Democratic community organizer Stephanie Vigil faces Colorado Springs Councilman Dave Donelson, a Republican. The Colorado redistricting process completed last year reshaped House District 16 into a less conservative district, said Linda Sharp, a volunteer coordinator for the El Paso County Democrats.

Experience, name recognition and fundraising could positively affect Snyder's and Exum's chances of election this November, Democratic leaders said.

Conversely, Black's campaign manager Landgraf said, Snyder's district has changed dramatically because the new boundaries and voters are embracing Black.

Campaign finance filings from the Secretary of State's Office show Snyder had $71,925.76 on hand as of Oct. 4, compared to the $6,000 Black's campaign had.

Filings show Exum's campaign had $56,204 and Hisey's $70,613.85 as of Oct. 4; Vigil $24,447.89 and Donelson $25,717.63; and English $38,092.19 and Stovall $15,479.13.

"Change is going to come," Daley said. "It’s exciting to be one of the people who helps birth that."