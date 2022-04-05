I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. (copy) (copy)
CALHAN • Mayor Roger Lemesany won his bid for reelection and a political newcomer defeated a sitting member of the town's Board of Trustees for a four-year term on the dais.

Early voting returns Tuesday night showed Lemesany received 39 votes in his uncontested bid for another four-year term as the town's mayor.

Political newcomer Mark McCrary, a general contractor, earned 43 votes — the most of any town trustee or mayoral candidate — to win a four-year trustee seat. 

Incumbent trustees Byron Wall and Ann Blasingame were both reelected to serve four-year terms, garnering 40 and 33 votes, respectively. Jeff Scheer, another sitting trustee, earned reelection to a two-year term on the dais with 29 votes.

Anthony Tribuzio lost his bid for reelection to the board, earning 25 votes.

