Calhan is poised to join the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority while Ramah is split on a ballot issue that would introduce a municipal sales tax, according to early vote totals Tuesday night.

Ballot issue 2B, which would see Calhan join the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, was passing with 60% of votes counted Tuesday at 9 p.m. Ramah remains too close to call on ballot issue 2A introducing a 2% sales tax toward improvement for the town.

By joining the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, Calhan will be able to make moderate improvements to the town's roads, leading up to a bigger project on 8th Street, one of the town's largest roadways, city clerk Cindy Tompkins said. Joining the PPRTA will impose a 1% sales and use tax.

"Calhan will now have more money for our roads which is our biggest complaint from residents," Tompkins said. "I am very happy with [the] results."

The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sets aside 55% of funds for capital projects or large projects that significantly improve the region’s transportation. Maintenance projects receive 35% of the funds and deal with asphalt paving, milling and overlay, chip and slurry seal, bridge repair and maintenance, and safety improvements to intersections among other improvements. Finally, the remaining 10% of the funds go to transit, specifically Mountain Metropolitan Transit, the primary provider of public transportation services in the Pikes Peak Region.

Ramah's ballot issue is split 20-20 following 10:30 p.m. results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. Ramah doesn't currently have a municipal sales and use tax just taxes for the county and state. The town would receive approximately $20,000 in annual revenue from the tax, if passed, said Tompkins, who is also the clerk for Ramah.