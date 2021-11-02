Briargate residents passed a ballot measure Tuesday aimed at solving a localized property tax inequity issue.

The residents voted 65% to 34% Tuesday in early returns to require everyone in the area to pay property taxes to a district for the management of shared spaces such as medians and parks.

For many years, only about 7,600 properties paid the tax, while 2,400 were exempt, Colorado Springs Councilman Randy Helms said. All the residents will now owe 4.409 mills or about $32.50 per $100,000 of property value, according to the city.

"The citizens of Briargate saw the need to correct this tax inequity and move forward," Helms said. He noted at a recent town hall that several resident who didn't owe the tax said they would vote to correct the problem.

"They felt that is was fair and they wanted to be part of the solution," he said.

By passing the question, voters created a new district that will include all the properties that benefit from the tax. The new larger district will generate about $300,000 for maintenance in addition to the current $1.1 million, according to a city presentation. The new revenue will help maintain areas along Lexington Drive, Research Parkway and Union Boulevard. Helms said he also expects that the money will make a difference in improving areas of the neighborhood that have been neglected, and he plans to stay involved to make sure that happens.