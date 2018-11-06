Tuesday’s election will determine whether the Republican stronghold is loosened by mountainous Teller County's 20,670 or so registered voters.
Five open offices have no opponents running against Republican candidates, however.
Sheriff Jason Mikesell will retain his position, facing no Democratic opponent.
Krystal Brown also keeps her job as county Clerk and Recorder, with no opponent.
Robert “Bob” Campbell is swapping his jobs as county treasurer and public trustee for a seat on the board of county commissioners, also facing no opposition.
The new county surveyor is Eric Simonson and the new county coroner is Kayla Daughterty, who replaces longtime coroner Al Born.
Republican Mark Baisley faces Democrat Kamala Vanderkolk and Libertarian Tony Gross for the District 39 state House seat.
Former El Paso County commissioner Dennis Hisey is up against Democratic contender Beth “Hart” Harz for the state Senate seat for District 2.
Republican Mark “CZ” Czelusta is running against unaffiliated treasurer candidate and current Teller County assessor Betty Clark-Wine.
Voters are weighing whether to enact a half-cent sales tax throughout the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District to generate $1.2 million to $1.5 million annually for ambulance provider Emergency Medical Services.
The revenue would decrease response times and eliminate out-of-pocket charges for district residents who have health insurance.
Cripple Creek voters are considering whether to continue a three-tenths of 1 percent retail sales tax initially approved in 2003 to fund the Aspen Mine Center, a community resource center that houses 24 agencies and programs to help residents. Senior independence, employment assistance, financial planning, after-school activities, summer youth opportunities and youth philanthropy are among the programs offered.
Two fire districts are seeking community support as well. Florissant Fire Protection District wants to increase its property tax mill levy to offset decreases in tax revenues resulting from reduced assessed valuation. The revenue would enable the district to keep all three fire stations open, keep fire protective equipment updated and build cash reserves to replace aging trucks and equipment.
Four Mile Fire Protection District also wants to stabilize tax revenues to offset assessed valuation reductions caused by the Gallagher Amendment. It wants voters to authorize a variable mill levy rate starting in 2020. Fire trucks, tankers, hoses, pumps and other equipment would be repaired and maintained, and protective gear updated.