An elderly person is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot south of downtown Colorado Springs Monday, according to police.
The vehicle was backing out of a parking space when it hit the pedestrian in the 1000 block of South Nevada Avenue about 12:20 p.m., police said.
The pedestrian has life-threatening injuries, according to police. Details about the pedestrian, including gender and exact age, were not released. The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.
