One elderly man is dead following a crash in Pueblo early Tuesday morning, officials with the Pueblo Police Department announced.
Police responded to calls about a driver of a Honda Accord traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near McCulley Avenue around 12:40 a.m. According to police officials, the Accord collided with a semi truck at about 12:43 a.m. near the 6th Street exit.
The elderly man driving the Accord was killed while the occupants of the semi truck were uninjured, officials said. Police shut down part of the interstate for investigation.
Officials said they do not believe speed or alcohol played a factor in this crash.