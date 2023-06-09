Claims of elder abuse involving actor John Amos are being investigated by Colorado law enforcement.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation emailed a news release Friday for the Custer County Sheriff’s Office amid claims by Shannon Amos, daughter of the actor known for roles in “Roots” and “Good Times” among many other credits, that her father had “fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation.”

In the news release, officials said John Amos “has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff’s office.

“We take allegations of crimes very seriously.”

A GoFundMe account was created, allegedly by Shannon Amos, asking for help with legal fees. Shannon Amos was out of the country when she learned her father was hospitalized in the ICU, according to the account.

“Determined to seek justice, we (are) working closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the local Sheriff’s Department in my father’s home state,” the GoFundMe page reads.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said that John Amos’ publicist confirmed that he is a patient at a hospital in Tennessee, and that he “could be” a victim of a crime. “Could be” was bolded.

“As with any potential criminal investigation we are unable to provide any additional comment on the case or the investigation,” the release adds. “We have received questions from media outlets across the country and this will serve as our statement until we are in a position to release additional information.”

Meanwhile, John Amos and his representative say Shannon Amos’ claims are a “lie,” saying that he’s feeling better.