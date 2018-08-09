The El Pomar Foundation on Thursday donated another $250,000 to help people in El Paso and Teller counties affected by July and August hailstorms and flooding.

A temporary hail assistance center opened Thursday morning to distribute an earlier $250,000 donation. Staff worked with 400 families, distributing nearly all of that money, a county news release says.

County spokeswoman Kristina Iodice reported Thursday afternoon that applicants were experiencing four-hour wait times.

The hail assistance center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, or until all funds are expended. It is set up in Room 1019 on the first floor of the El Paso County Citizen Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.

People who live, work in or were visiting the damaged areas can qualify for financial assistance to cover uninsured losses and to assist with insurance deductibles, said county spokesman Dave Rose.

“Individual grants are available to help cover costs of vehicle and house damage, deductible assistance, and temporary lodging,” the release says.

Households can be awarded a maximum of $1,250, an intake form says.

“Those who are applying must provide proof of damages incurred and ownership,” the release says. “Photos and insurance documents are recommended.”

To read the intake form and complete eligibility guidelines, visit the county’s website at elpasoco.com/el-pomar-donates-250000-help-impacted-storms.