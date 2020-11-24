The 4th Judicial District courthouses in El Paso and Teller counties will be closed until next year and most hearings will be conducted virtually, amid a surge of coronavirus cases across the state, the region's chief judge ordered Tuesday.
The order comes two weeks after Chief Judge William Bain put a halt to new trials in both counties through January, saying COVID-19's "unprecedented" churn through the Pikes Peak region makes it unsafe to convene juries.
The courthouses will be closed to the public starting Wednesday through Jan. 8, according to an amended court order issued Tuesday. All hearings will be held virtually through the video conference system WebEx or by phone, the order stated.
The clerk of court's offices in both counties will remain open for emergency public safety filings, including those related to protection orders, parental abduction protection, juvenile delinquency cases and emergency mental health cases, according to the order.
Jury trials scheduled to begin before Jan. 6 have been vacated with the exception of the trial for Marco Garcia-Bravo, who is suspected of serving as a gunman in the killings of two Coronado High School students in March 2017.
The court’s self-help centers will remain closed through the end of the month, but people may schedule a virtual appointment by calling (719) 452-5000 or emailing 04SelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us.