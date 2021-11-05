The El Paso Sheriff's Office is looking for 11-year-old Isaac Ruybalid who has been missing since Oct. 23, officials with the office announced Friday.
Deputies said Ruybalid was last seen in the 7200 block of Sullivan Circle in southern Colorado Springs. He is listed as 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. When he was last spotted he was wearing a gray and orange Broncos jacket, black sweatpants and Nikes. He has a history of running away, deputies said. He has also been seen in the Denver metro area and has ties to Albuquerque, N.M., deputies added.
Anyone with information on Ruybalid's whereabouts is encouraged to call 719-390-5555.