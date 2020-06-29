State officials Monday approved the majority of El Paso County's variance request to Colorado's current coronavirus public health order, including allowing restaurants to accommodate up to 175 people indoors and as many as 250 outdoors.

The variance approval updates the county's previous health order that allowed gatherings of no more than 50 people.

State officials also granted Douglas County's request to increase event capacities.

El Paso County also sought to increase capacities in shuttle operations for outdoor recreation up to 75%, but state health officials denied that request. Citing the "safer-at-home" guidelines the state is currently following, outdoor recreation shuttle buses and vans must remain at 50% capacity.

The county also asked to reopen amusement parks, but officials denied that request and said they are not opening any amusement park in the state.

"...with the sheer volume of high touch surfaces such as park rides and the likelihood of constant mingling of non-household contacts throughout the park, we are not currently approving any requests for amusement parks," the variance form stated.

El Paso County has reported 2,266 COVID-19 cases as of Monday and has a two-week average positivity rate of 3.41%, which puts the county in the “low” category, according to state data.

Douglas County is also allowed to have indoor gatherings up to a maximum of 175 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people under a variance approved Friday. Read more here.