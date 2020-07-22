Without a massive decline in new COVID-19 cases in the next week, the state could force El Paso County to reduce the number of people allowed to gather at restaurants, gyms and other venues.
Over the past two weeks, El Paso County has seen about 133 new cases per 100,000 residents on average and about 950 new cases total, said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health. Johnson presented the data on Wednesday during an El Paso County Public Health board meeting.
The state's threshold for allowing gatherings of up to 175 people indoors in El Paso County is 25 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks and declining hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations also have been on the rise in the county, with more than two patients on average entering the hospital per day, the most county hospitals say they can handle, Johnson said. UCHealth has fewer than 30 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in El Paso County, spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said.
County public health officials must present coronavirus data to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment early next week, at which time the number of people allowed to gather could be reduced, said DeeAnn Ryberg, deputy director of the county health department. If the number of people allowed to gather comes down, tourist attractions in the county could have to close, industry representatives said last week.
County officials expect working with the state on retaining variances will be a collaborative process, Ryberg said.
"None of the outcomes are predetermined," she said.
The state health department will also review the county's plan for slowing the spread of the virus, which emphasizes educating the public about prevention measures, she said. El Paso County Public Health is also hiring new contact tracers, disease intervention specialists, nurses and epidemiologists, Ryberg said. Contact tracing is particularly key because if residents exposed to the virus can be instructed to stay home it can slow transmission, she said.
After next week's meeting with the state, the county will have two more weeks to slow the spread of the virus, before variances could be revoked by the state. The county was granted variances that allowed the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to reopen and churches, restaurants, gyms and other venues to operate at higher capacity than would otherwise be permitted under state health orders.
Health department officials are working with businesses, the zoo, and many other partners to encourage residents to wear masks, socially distance, wash their hands and take other measures to slow the spread of the virus, said Michelle Hewitt, spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health. The agency has also started to advertise and has been offered free billboard space to spread prevention messages, she said.
The Colorado Springs Conservatory has also started making music videos intended to appeal to teens that can be shared across social media platforms, such as TikTok, conservatory staff members told the board.
The messages are intended to show that many people are taking the proper preventative steps, such as wearing masks, said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health director.
"There is an incredible number of people who are doing the right thing," she said.
El Paso County had been among the initial hot spots in the state for the coronavirus, along with several mountain ski towns where visitors from other countries and states had spread the disease. A bridge tournament in Colorado Springs at the outset of the pandemic in February and March caused an outbreak among the players, most of whom were at high risk because of their age, and one of the earliest deaths in the state.
Since then, El Paso County had succeeded in containing the spread of the virus, until stay-at-home orders were lifted and restrictions on restaurants and businesses were relaxed, leading to a resurgence throughout the state that has jeopardized the county's variances.