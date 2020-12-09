Millions in federal relief dollars poured into El Paso County’s economy saved local governments, supported small businesses and protected working families amid one of the worst global health crises in recent history, El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller said.
Aid distribution was one of many local government projects Waller highlighted Wednesday during the annual State of the Region address, which was held virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The address drew nearly 450 viewers on Zoom and was also broadcast on Facebook.
He touted the swift work of the Finance Department to distribute $125 million in federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds — which helped cover expenses related to the coronavirus crisis — to all municipalities in the county.
“Without a doubt, local governments needed it. They’re on the front lines of this crisis. It’s they who answer 911 calls, deploy first responders and protect our most vulnerable,” said Waller, the commission chairman who will leave office at the end of this month.
El Paso County allocated $16 million of its federal CARES Act funds directly to small businesses and residents, $1 million to businesses in more disadvantaged areas of the county, $1.2 million to business nonprofits such as local chambers of commerce, and $1 million to Pikes Peak United Way to assist residents with food, utilities and rent.
In a move Waller called “perhaps the most impactful decision,” the county also injected roughly $13 million from its allocation of CARES Act dollars into the economy through its Regional Business Relief Fund, providing more than 860 small businesses and nonprofits an average of $16,000 each — funds they do not have to pay back, he said.
An economic impact report released this month showed the funding saved more than 11,700 jobs and protected $1.1 billion in economic output.
Also in his State of the Region address, hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Center, Waller lauded the work of residents to support essential workers and businesses. He also applauded county department leaders and employees for overhauling operations to ensure essential services remained open and operated safely.
“This has been a very difficult year. Whether you’ve experienced COVID firsthand, cared for a loved one who was sick, or faced hardship in your small business, we’ve all experienced uncertainty, anxiety and fear in our own ways,” he said.
Waller touted other progress in the county, including road improvement projects, funding boosts to address the lack of affordable housing, efforts by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office to run a fair and transparent election during a global pandemic, and efforts by El Paso County Parks and Recreation to maintain and add parks and open spaces he said were essential to physical and mental well-being.
He commended continued construction on the $350 million Interstate 25 "Gap" project adding lanes between Monument and Castle Rock, and a coordinated partnership between the Public Works Department and the Colorado Department of Transportation to improve roads and safety around several military bases which will “pave the way” for El Paso County to become the permanent home of U.S. Space Command, Waller said.
The command, established last year, oversees the space efforts of all military branches and is poised to oversee warfare in orbit. It is temporarily housed in Colorado Springs, but a decision on where to keep it permanently is expected in January, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development President and CEO Dirk Draper said Wednesday.
To view the full State of the Region address, visit El Paso County’s official Facebook page at facebook.com/ElPasoCountyCO, and click on the “Videos” tab.