El Paso County used to have multiple backpack drives that provided free school supplies to families in need. In 2019, a few organizations decided pooling their efforts would be better.
“We brought together a handful of partners to consolidate essentially the same kind of back-to-school events,” said The Rev. Stu Davis, executive director of COSIloveYou, a network of churches that work collectively on community projects.
This year’s third annual Backpack Bash will be held on two consecutive Saturdays, July 31 and Aug. 7.
The event aims to distribute 15,000 free backpacks full of essential school supplies for elementary, middle and high school students at seven locations across the county.
“It’s a huge effort,” Davis said.
Related services also will be offered on site for childhood vaccines, dental and vision checks, and connections to local sources for free food, housing assistance and government healthcare programs.
The massive 2021 giveaway involves more than 40 businesses, churches and non-profit organizations, along with schools, Davis said. COSILoveYou and Pikes Peak United Way are the primary sponsors.
“By consolidating and centralizing supplies and donations, we’re able to serve a lot more people,” Davis said.
The method also addresses varying needs in the country, he said, and ensures anyone who needs assistance receives it.
For example, with fewer low-income families, the Tri-Lakes area of Monument, Palmer Lake and Woodmoor might have 300 children in need of essential school supplies, Davis said, while 3,000 children in southeast Colorado Springs might show up for an event.
The seven sites were selected so that “regardless of where a family lives in El Paso County there is a nearby location they can go,” Davis said.
Locations will be in drive-through, walk-up or hybrid formats.
Last year’s event distributed 10,000 backpacks with even more families expected to reach out for assistance this year, according to organizers.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause financial hardships related to housing, employment, food and healthcare, Davis said.
“Our goal is to give families one less thing to worry about — getting their kids ready for school.”
backback bash
Attend the Backpack Bash closest to you and go only once. Children must be present to receive a backpack, but no qualification is required.
Events will be held 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at these dates and locations:
July 31
Southeast – Sierra High School 2250 Jet Wing Drive, drive-through and walk-up
East – Mountain Springs Church – 7345 Adventure Way, walk-up
Widefield – Pikes Peak Christian Church 4955 Bradley Road, drive-through
Aug. 7
Monument – Tri-Lakes YMCA 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, walk-up
Central – Doherty High School 4515 Barnes Road, walk-up and drive-through
Westside – Coronado High School 1590 W. Fillmore St., drive-through and walk-up
Downtown – Hillside Community Center 925 S. Institute St., walk-up