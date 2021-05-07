COUNTY FAIR (copy)

El Paso County youth may now apply to show off their talents and compete for cash prizes in the Amazing Kids Contest at this year's county fair. In this file photo from July 2016, David Roberts plays violin during the contest that year. (Gazette file)

El Paso County youth will have a chance to show off their talents — and win cash prizes — at this year’s county fair.

Local children aged 10 to 17 are invited to apply to participate in the Amazing Kids Contest at the El Paso County Fair in Calhan at 6 p.m. July 14, officials announced Friday. From the pool of applicants, officials will select 10 youths to compete in the contest.

Talents may include playing an instrument, singing, dancing, magic, gymnastics, juggling or other unique talents, according to a news release. Performers may be individuals or groups, and previous first-place winners are ineligible to enter the contest.

A $500 cash award will be given for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.

The contest entry form and additional information are available on the county fair website, elpasocountyfair.com. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. June 29.

Interested participants can submit their application and a video of their talent to Dayna Buffington by email at daynabuffington@elpasoco.com.

Applications and videos may also be mailed to: Dayna Buffington, El Paso County Fair & Events Center, 366 10th St., Calhan, CO 80808.

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

