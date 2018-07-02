El Paso County won’t join the hundreds of U.S. cities and counties suing major pharmaceutical companies, accusing them of exacerbating a nationwide epidemic of opioid abuse that has claimed lives and cost taxpayers.
Officials decided it’s too difficult to accurately quantify how much more the county has had to pay for social services, law enforcement and other government functions as a result of the crisis.
“The Board (of County Commissioners) believes that only appropriate County involvement would be for the purpose of recovering the direct costs of the opioid epidemic on County services and programs. But after receiving input from various County departments and elected offices, it is clear that determining the direct impacts from prescription opioid abuse on county programs and services would be imprecise at best and speculative at worst,” county spokesman Dave Rose said in a statement.
The county coroner told commissioners last spring that 10 percent of deaths from 2012 to 2016 have “links to opioids.”
The county Department of Human Services reported that 12 infants had been exposed to opioids in 2016.
But there’s no way to know whether those who apply for economic assistance, such as food stamps, use opioids, Rose has said.
In late March, county staff asked the Sheriff’s Office and 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to provide data for a cost estimate, but much of the information they had was anecdotal, Rose said.
Huerfano County filed a lawsuit in January against big-name drug manufacturers and distributors, accusing them of using deceptive advertising and marketing to overstate the benefits of opioids and understate the risk of addiction. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Denver, claims “past economic damages exceeding $750,000” and estimates future damages of more than $1.5 million, citing money the government spent on “police, fire, medical and other public services.”
Denver also plans to initiate litigation to recoup the costs of the epidemic to taxpayers.
Denver has interviewed law firms for representation and is working to finalize an agreement, said Amber Miller, a spokeswoman for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The city is working with about a dozen other municipalities and counties in Colorado that might pursue claims, Miller said in an email.
