A 58-year-old woman was arrested in a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the Stratmoor area south of Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Rhaiyanna Earley is facing first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the killing of another woman and fora allegedly firing a shot at another person.
The name and age of the victim has not been released. Authorities also did not say if Earley knew the dead woman and the other person involved,.
The shooting in the 1600 block of Maxwell Street was reported a few minutes before 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.
Earley was arrested where the shooting took place and is being held without bail at the El Paso County jail.
If the killing is ruled a homicide, it would be the ninth this year in unincorporated El Paso County. At this time last year, there were four homicides.