While the state might ease coronavirus restrictions on businesses Monday, El Paso County officials will still pursue plans for a business certification program that could allow individual businesses to increase capacity even more.
Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday he is asking the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move Colorado counties that are currently in Level Red on the COVID-19 dial down to Orange on Monday. Counties are designated Level Red when they have high levels of coronavirus transmission. Under Level Red, indoor dining at restaurants is closed, among other restrictions.
Polis made his request because across the state, the number of COVID-19 cases is falling and only 73% of ICU beds are in use, he said.
A move to Level Orange would reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity and increase capacity for other businesses, such as offices and gyms.
The decision to increase capacity at all restaurants mirrors what El Paso County, city of Colorado Springs and other local leaders asked for in a letter sent to Polis a week ago. The officials asked for blanket relief, saying that the state's five-star certification program would be difficult and costly to implement, in part because it requires officials to individually inspect businesses.
"We’re grateful that today the Governor heard our voice. We thank him for that," a statement from El Paso County said. "Businesses are no longer in a position of choosing between unfunded mandates and reopening. Now they can re-open in days and still decide if the 5-Star program is right for them."
Businesses that qualify for the five-star program could operate at even higher capacities than allowed under Level Orange, but it could take some time before that is allowed, city spokeswoman Jamie Fabos said.
The county would have to show its number of cases, hospitalizations and percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 qualified the county for Level Orange for two weeks before higher capacities were allowed under state rules, she said.
El Paso County has been in Level Red based on its number of cases and other metrics, although all the indicators are trending down. The county has seen 525 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks and on average 9.35% of residents are testing positive.
To qualify for Level Orange, the county would need to have 174 to 350 cases per 100,000 over two weeks, according to the state.