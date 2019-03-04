El Paso County is planning a new nature center and wants to hear from local outdoors lovers.
The center would serve the county's northern reaches, though the site and center features haven't been determined. Residents can weigh in at surveymonkey.com/r/Northern_Nature_Center.
The county is spending $25,000 on a feasibility study by Altitude Land Consultants to explore potential locations and amenities, the cost and who could pay for construction, staffing and maintenance.
Possible sites include Fox Run and Black Forest regional parks and Pineries Open Space, which will open near Vollmer and Shoup roads after trails and other improvements are completed.
County staff and wildlife advocates also have suggested including wildlife rehabilitation in the nature center. Private funds have helped governments in other states create rehabilitation centers for orphaned and injured animals.
The county's two nature centers at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek regional parks have indoor exhibits and outdoor trail networks. About 27,000 people participated in the centers' programming last year, and thousands of children visited them for field trips or day camps, said Todd Marts, manager of the county's Recreation and Cultural Services.