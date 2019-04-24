El Paso County residents can now use an online tool to file complaints alleging code violations in unincorporated areas.
Filings, which must include an address and description of the violation, can be submitted on the county’s electronic development application review website at epcdevplanreview.com, according to a county news release issued Tuesday.
Users can also attach pictures to complaints and submit them anonymously, the news release states.
County staff do not patrol for code violations. Instead, they investigate potential violations at the request of neighbors and citizens. Colorado Springs, Monument, Manitou Springs and other incorporated areas are not under the county’s code enforcement jurisdiction.