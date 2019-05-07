Residents are invited to share their vision for El Paso County in an online survey and at six community meetings as the county's master plan is updated over the next two years.
The responses will help guide development and county operations in everything from infrastructure to government services. The new plan will expand upon existing plans for transportation, parks, water and the like.
Residents can take the brief online survey at elpasoco.com.
The community meetings start next week.
Three for residents countywide run from 6 to 8 p.m.:
• Monday at Bear Creek Elementary School, 1330 Creekside Drive in Monument
• Tuesday at the Fountain Valley Senior Center, 5745 Southmoor Drive in Fountain
• May 15 at Grace Community Church, 9475 Grace Church View in Falcon
The other three meetings are for specific county areas:
• For the Black Forest area, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road
• For Tri-Lakes area residents: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 2nd St. in Monument
• For Peyton and Falcon area residents: 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. May 15 at the Meridian Ranch Recreation Center, 10301 Angeles Road in Peyton