El Paso County voter turnout trailed behind other off-year elections Tuesday as less than 30% of registered voters participated.

The 2021 ballot lacked presidential or congressional races that typically drive political passion and turnout. But it lagged behind similar elections in 2017 and 2019 with comparable questions.

During 2017, over 34% of the county's registered voters cast ballots, and in 2019, more than 38% of registered voters made it to the polls.

"What drives turnout is the ballot content," said Chuck Broerman, the county's clerk and recorder. "There are some school board district races that have created a lot of interest and a lot of heat."

Despite pockets of interest in Districts 20, 11 and 49, Broerman said rural areas did not see as much interest.

A breakdown of preliminary voter data as of 5 p.m. election day showed Republican voters turning out in greater numbers than Democrats. Unaffiliated voters lagged the most.

While voter turnout slumped overall compared to previous years, Broerman said turnout spiked in the final few days before the election.

"I'm very pleased that citizens here, while they were a little reticent, they are now turning out in droves the last 48 hours," Broerman said.