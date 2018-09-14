El Paso County recently completed a makeover of its meeting records management system that officials say will help citizens find online information faster and easier.
Going forward, resolutions, ordinances and minutes from county commissioner meetings will be added to searchable databases within the Agenda.NET portal, said clerk to the board supervisor Kristy Smart.
Additionally, future meeting videos will be itemized so that users can more easily search through footage that’s often more than an hour long, Smart said.
The system, presented to county commissioners Thursday, will also improve the county’s ability to livestream the board’s regular meetings.
Past meeting minutes and attachments are archived separately in the system, and meeting audio dating back to 2013 has also been itemized, she said.
“This is another example of how our office is fostering innovation,” county Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a statement.
The county worked with a Texas-based Provox Systems Inc. to develop the system, which cost about $90,000 to implement and will run the county about $34,000 annually for licensing and maintenance, according to Broerman’s office.
To access the new system, visit clerkandrecorder.elpaso co.com/clerk-to-the-board.
A video demo is available here.