A Widefield woman was arrested Monday in connection with the February death of an infant who asphyxiated at her unlicensed in-home daycare, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
An autopsy provided by the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 3-month-old Delavan Johnson; the sheriff's office refused to provide the child's name.
Johnson asphyxiated after being placed on his left side in an adult bed "with two sheets, a blanket and a comforter under him" at a daycare provider. Nearly an hour later, he was found face down, unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead that evening. Pneumonia contributed to his death, according to the autopsy report, which declares his death an accident.
Dana McNair, 53, was taken into custody Monday on one count of felony child abuse resulting in death, as well as 16 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Officers were dispatched to a home at the 500 block of Widefield Drive, east of Fort Carson, on Feb. 5 in response to a call regarding an unresponsive infant, the news release from the sheriff's office stated.
McNair was running an in-home daycare for numerous children ranging in ages from 18 months to 7 years old and was not licensed to run a childcare facility, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Childcare providers caring for five or more children must be licensed, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Office of Early Childhood said.
Gazette reporter O'Dell Isaac contributed to this report.