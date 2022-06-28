In the race to become El Paso County's next top law enforcement official, Undersheriff Joe Roybal seemed poised to earn the Republican nomination Tuesday night, early unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office show.
Roybal had earned 42,059 votes while opponents Todd Watkins and Greg Maxwell, both self-proclaimed "constitutional sheriffs," had 14,910 votes and 12,755 votes, respectively.
Roybal will face Democrat John Foley in the race for the seat in November. In heavily Republican El Paso County, it's likely Roybal will win election this fall.
The man elected El Paso County's next sheriff will succeed term-limited Sheriff Bill Elder and will lead the largest sheriff's office in the state. It's one that faces understaffing and is an agency that has been riddled by lawsuits in a time of shifting public opinion about law enforcement.
Roybal, who has served in the sheriff's department for more than 26 years, has run his campaign on experience. Having worked in every bureau and several divisions in the office has afforded him the "high-level overview and experience" needed to lead the department, he previously told The Gazette.
If elected, Roybal has said he will work to reduce local crime, increase the number of deputies patrolling the county, support local law enforcement officers, address the mental health crisis and increase services to residents.
"I believe the dedication to the job, making the hard decisions and having the heart for our community makes me unquestionably qualified to be our next sheriff," he has said.
Watkins, an Army veteran and former U.S. Border Patrol agent, and Maxwell, The Broadmoor's director of security, campaigned on promises that, if elected, they will not enforce what they call unconstitutional laws or mandates. That includes COVID-19-related mask or vaccine mandates and Colorado's "red-flag" law that allows family members and law enforcement officials to petition the court to confiscate guns from people considered a risk to themselves or others.
Critics say the platform, specifically the Arizona-based Constitutional Sheriff's and Peace Officers Association founded by former Sheriff Richard Mack, is an extremist anti-government movement that diverts focus from policy issues the next sheriff will need to address, like recruitment and retention. It could also leave counties with such a sheriff open to risk, they say.