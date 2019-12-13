The El Paso County Treasurer’s Office has absorbed the Public Trustee’s Office, according to a county news release.
All documents previously filed at the Public Trustee’s Vermijo Avenue location will now be filed at the Treasurer’s Office at 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.
The county’s public trustee and others across the state were previously appointed by the governor to provide a service that protects lenders, lienholders and those who have borrowed money to buy properties.
Under a new law, all Colorado county treasurers will assume the public trustee’s duties beginning Jan. 1. Those duties include managing the release and foreclosure of deeds of trust on properties within the county.
El Paso County’s former public trustee, Thomas Mowle, resigned from the position at the end of August. So Gov. Jared Polis named county Treasurer Mark Lowderman the new public trustee ahead of the new law’s effective date.
Three public trustee employees will begin working for Lowderman, and existing treasury staff will handle the rest of the workload, according to the news release.
One last foreclosure sale will take place at the public trustee’s Vermijo Avenue office on Dec. 18, says the news release.