In a rare move, El Paso County is turning down a $1.3 million federal grant for flood recovery amid concerns about meeting its deadline. The money would have paid for channel realignment along a stretch of Fountain Creek disturbed by flooding in 2013 and 2015. But county officials, doubting that the project could be done by the September deadline, have declined the offer, said Brian Olson, the county's executive director of facilities and strategic infrastructure management. The work was intended to prevent erosion and mitigate the effects of heavy rainfall.