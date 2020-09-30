With the often-revised census deadline looming Monday, Colorado advocacy groups say an extension would be helpful, but residents should participate in the nationwide count as soon as they can.
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced this week that the census would end Monday, despite a court order that could have extended the deadline to Oct. 31. The new deadline may not violate the court's decision, although civil rights groups and local governments who sued argued minorities and other members of hard-to-count groups could be missed because of the shortened timeline, according to the Associated Press. Prior to the court order, the U.S. Census Bureau planned to end the count on Wednesday.
A national fight over the census has been ongoing this year with congressional lawmakers advocating for more time to conduct complete a count of everyone in the country during the pandemic. The count determines how $1.5 trillion in public funds are distributed and how congressional seats are allocated. Census data also shapes communities — businesses use it to plan new locations and governments use it to decide where to build roads and other services, said Colorado Demographer Elizabeth Garner.
"It really is the foundation for so much work that is done at a state and local government level," she said.
Even though the coronavirus disrupted traditional outreach, El Paso County increased the percentage of people who responded without contact with a census worker from 69% in 2010 to about 74% so far this year, Garner said.
"Five points above last decade’s response rate, that’s huge," Garner said.
The increase represents about 14,000 additional households that responded or about 30,000 people, she said. The total count including how many El Paso County residents have responded since census workers started going door-to-door is not available, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Across Colorado since March, 98% of residents have responded, including those contacted by census workers, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Boosting the turnout despite the pandemic in El Paso County relied on text messages, social media, phone calls, flyers and other nontraditional methods, according to those involved.
"It was tough, we had to pivot immediately and employ a lot more technology," said Rudy Gonzales, executive director of Servicios de La Raza (Services for the People). The Denver-based group worked across the state to reach traditionally under-counted communities including Hispanic, Native American and Black residents. Some of the work was done by partnered nonprofits.
Census outreach efforts had been in the planning for months before the pandemic and many groups received grants to help bolster the response. For example, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs provided $6 million to groups across Colorado including Servicios de La Raza, the city of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Library District, among others, to do outreach
Since the 2020 census is the first to be primarily online, the Pikes Peak Library District had been planning to help residents fill out census forms at computer terminals across its 15 locations and it had provided specialized training for staff, said Amy Rodda, director of adult services. But, when the district closed from March through July, it ended up promoting the census on signs announcing the free Wi-Fi available in district parking lots, through phone outreach and book mobiles, she said.
Rodda was pleasantly surprised by the high percentage of people who responded on their own compared to 2010.
"We thought we would be under for sure. ... To be over with all the obstacles is really astounding," she said.
Colorado Springs nonprofit, the Citizens Project was another group that changed its tack to reach residents by sending 95,000 text messages, mailing 1,000 handwritten postcards and making 2,200 phone calls, said Emma Kerr, communications manager. The group also distributed 1,500 flyers indirectly to low-income residents through service groups such as Marion House and Westside Cares, she said. The nonprofit estimates they reached 100,000 people through their work, she said.
Kerr made the case for responding to the census over and over again and found that personal communications seemed to be more effective, she said.
"A lot of people are afraid of anyone gathering their information, so a lot of people are afraid to take the census," she said.
Servicios de La Raza also tried to overcome fear of responding to the census particularly because of racist statements made at the highest levels of government, Gonzales said.
"We weren’t always successful," he said.
President Donald Trump's administration tried to add a citizenship question to the census, but it was blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court. Some advocates feared at the time the question might deter immigrants from participating in the census.
Servicios de La Raza worked to spread the message that residents could participate in the census because an accurate count of minority communities ensures they are properly represented by elected officials and receive their fair share of federal funding for schools, human services and other programs, he said.
When communities of color are undercounted, it has cascading negative effects and contributes to inequality, he said.
"It is significant in keeping communities underserved," he said.
Nonprofit representatives and Garner all agreed more time to follow-up with those who have not responded to the census would be helpful. The Gulf Coast states hit by recent hurricanes could benefit from extra time, Garner said.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported Wednesday 89% of the follow-up work needed in southern Colorado has been completed. A spokesman for the bureau did not answer a question from The Gazette about whether the Monday deadline would make completing the remaining follow-up work difficult.
The Colorado nonprofit representatives and Garner urged residents not to put off responding.
"Please fill out your form. It’s so important for our community to get the funding that we need to bring resources to community, to keep our families and individuals out of crisis," Gonzales said.
To respond to the census, visit 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.