El Paso County’s natural resources, parks and open space, and famous attractions are key elements that drive its economy and make it a top travel destination, county officials and tourism and outdoor recreation leaders told international dignitaries this week.
“No matter who you are, this county and (the city of Colorado Springs) have something for everyone to enjoy,” county Commissioner Stan VanderWerf told senior-level dignitaries and business officials visiting from North America, South America and Europe during a dinner with local elected officials. “Once you’ve been here, you want to live here or come back and see it again. Our economy is why we are America’s destination.”
Commissioners touted famous attractions such as Pikes Peak, the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and The Broadmoor resort as examples of the local “experience economy” that attracts visitors, new residents and business partnerships.
“We are competing on a global stage for our share of visibility, respect, visitors and available labor,” said Doug Price, president and CEO of VisitCOS. “With travel and tourism, we are really trying to achieve this awareness and create positive impressions to let people know … they are welcome.”
Becky Leinweber, executive director of the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, highlighted the community’s outdoor recreation opportunities as a critical economic driver in El Paso County and across the nation, underlining findings by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis in 2019 that America’s outdoor recreation economy accounted for about $460 billion, or 2.1%, of the country’s gross domestic product. In Colorado, it makes up 3% of the state’s gross domestic product, she said.
“Outdoor recreation is growing faster than our economy and it makes sense for us, living where we are, to promote that as an economic driver,” she said.
The dinner was one stop of several that international visitors made across Colorado this week as part of the 13th Americas Competitiveness Exchange, said Crystal LaTier, El Paso County’s executive director of economic development. The program, created by the U.S. Department of Commerce and Economic Development Administration in coordination with the U.S Department of State and the Organization of American States, brings together dignitaries and business leaders to explore global and regional partnerships, as well as economic development opportunities, she said.
Each year, program officials select one area of North America for the tour. This year, it was hosted in Colorado and the delegation visited sites in Denver, El Paso County and Jefferson County throughout the week to learn about opportunities for business collaboration and partnerships.
“This is a beautiful region, an area of diverse economic benefits and strengths and growth,” county Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said. “We’re a wonderful community that’s welcoming, and willing to listen to new ideas and exchange ideas.”